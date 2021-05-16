Traffic
First Responder of the Week: Pvt. Michael Best

The firefighter/EMT has been with Allen-Clay 50 years
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - For Pvt. Michael Best, there’s working at the fire station, and that’s it.

“This is all I do anymore. This and go on vacation once in a while,” said Best.

“It’s a really good part time job, and it’s exciting, and the guys are great, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Pvt. Michael Best, Firefighter 1/EMT, Allen-Clay Joint Fire District

Best is a Firefighter 1/EMT with the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District. It includes Genoa, where Mike’s father was a firefighter. In 1971, Michael signed up, too.

“The calls got way more, you know? Back in the early 70s, there were maybe 50 runs a year, and now it’s 650  over there and maybe a 1,000 for the district,” explained Best.

Fire Chief Mike Musolf says he values the experience and small-town knowledge Best brings with him to work.

“Mike’s the guy to go to,” said Chief Musolf. “If you give him an address, he’ll tell you the last three people that have lived in the house, and their family stories.”

Next month, Pvt. Best will receive a commemorative helmet marking his 50 years of service for the department. After all those years, including some as Assistant Chief, Best has no plans to leave.

Pvt. Michael Best, who once served as Assistant Chief of the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, will receive a commemorative helmet for 50 years of service.(Tony Geftos)

“‘Til they kick me out, you know. I mean, we had guys do it until they were 80 years old. Some of ‘em were just running the radio, but they’re still around,” adds Best.

Michael Best, nominated by his son, Brian, is 13abc’s First Responder of the Week.

