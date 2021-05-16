Honoring fallen heroes: Peace Officer Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Blue lights are shining this weekend all in honor of fallen public servants. Today is both Armed Forces Day and Peace Officer Memorial Day, a part of National Police Week.

Mid Ohio Jeepers Organization (MOJO) drove from Columbus to Toledo to pay tribute.

“This last year has just been incredibly hard and difficult for police not only in Ohio, Toledo, but across the country,” says MOJO ambassador Don Zender.

It’s been especially hard in Toledo, where two officers were killed in the line of duty in the last year. The group had a special moment at the Toledo Police Memorial Garden to honor Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker.

“The memorial garden is sacred ground for us. It’s a place to reflect and remember our fallen officers. So to see so many people visit it and read the names is very special to us,” says Toledo Police Lieutenant Kellie Lenhardt.

MOJO was raising money for Carry the Load, a national organization that supports those in the armed forces, first responders, and their families.

Carry the Load was also in Toledo today.

“We’re just doing a national relay to restore the true meaning of memorial day and honoring our veterans,” says relayer Olivia Terry, from Florida.

Terry and her friend, Destiny Domzalski have been walking for nine days. They left their studies in Georgia and headed to Minneapolis. They won’t stop until they get to Dallas. This is part of a nationwide relay.

“We’ve gotten a lot of encouragement from people today. We’ve gotten a lot of honks from people today. Probably like 30 or 40 at least just from this one walk,” says Domzalski.

MOJO reaised about $4,000 for Carry the Load. Carry the Load will wrap up its Midwest relay in Dallas on June 1st.

