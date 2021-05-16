One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Toledo nightclub early Sunday morning.

Toledo Police responded to a shooting shortly after 1am at Spotlight Lounge on South Reynolds Road. Prior to officers arriving on scene, the man shot, identified by police as Armonte Rodgers, was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center in a personal vehicle, where he later died.

A second man, identified as Earnest Wilson, was also taken to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police CrimeStopper Tipline: 419-255-1111.

