Three people hurt after shooting at Toledo bar

Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.
Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.(WTVG)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are expected to survive following a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning.

Toledo Police responded to a shooting about 2am at D’Icon Spirits and Grill on Airport Highway.

Officers on scene tell 13abc the suspect was allegedly outside and shooting into the bar.

The three men shot were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were non life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStopper tipline: 419-255-1111.

