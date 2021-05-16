Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A truck driver who stopped a high-speed chase with his big rig said his insurance company won’t pay for the damage to his vehicle.

The crash that ended the dangerous, hourslong pursuit in California was captured on camera last month.

“I saw what happened and I took the decision to stop it, because if I didn’t, this person could have killed someone,” said truck driver Ahmed Shaaban.

Shaaban said if he had to, he would do it all again, even though law enforcement says to never get involved.

On April 6, he had been tracking the wild pursuit.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a driver believed at the time to be a person of interest in a murder investigation.

The driver led deputies to northern San Diego County, back into the Inland Empire, and eventually into Pomona.

That’s where Shaaban said he moved his truck into the driver’s path, never thinking they would crash.

“Either way, I know I did the right thing,” Shaaban said. “I don’t regret my decision.”

But because of that move, his insurance company is denying his $22,000 claim to repair his truck.

The insurance company did not respond to a request for comment, but in a letter the company called Shaaban’s actions “deliberate,” saying it “must deny any and all liability for the loss.”

“I’m just kind of shocked from the reaction,” Shaaban said.

For now, he’s out of work until his truck is repaired and he can begin making deliveries again, and he said the bills are adding up.

“It’s racking up on me really hard and really fast,” he said. “I’m kind of stuck here.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help cover Shaaban’s expenses has raised more than $88,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate after a person is shot at Sleepy Hollow Park.
Vigil for murder victim turns deadly as two people shot at Sleepy Hollow Park
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.
Three people hurt after shooting at Toledo bar
The bar saw its third shooting since March 2020 on Sunday morning.
Nightclub denounces parking lot violence

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges