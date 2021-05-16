Traffic
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash

Witnesses say one car hit a motorcycle that burst into flames.
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash involving two motorcycles and two cars sent two men to the hospital overnight. It happened on Dorr St. near Linden Ln. at about 1:20 AM Sunday, May 16.

13abc videographer Samantha Widmer witnessed the crash, which happened in front of her Jeep while she was driving to a separate report of an overnight shooting.

One motorcycle, according to Widmer, was hit by a car, causing the bike to burst into flames. A motorcycle behind the first was then hit from behind by another car that was following it.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the car that caused the initial crash was traveling in the opposite direction when it crossed over the center line and hit the first motorcycle head-on. Troopers say driver impairment was a factor.

State troopers also describe the injuries to both motorcyclists as serious. Both men were taken to the hospital.

