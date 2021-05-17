180th Fighter Wing conducting nighttime training flights

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night flying training through Thursday this week.

Residents may see or hear fighter jets in the air until 11:30 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

