Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate after a person is shot at Sleepy Hollow Park.
Vigil for murder victim turns deadly as two people shot at Sleepy Hollow Park
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.
Three people hurt after shooting at Toledo bar
The bar saw its third shooting since March 2020 on Sunday morning.
Nightclub denounces parking lot violence

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges