Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of protestors on Monday took one of Tokyo’s busiest streets and called for the cancellation of the Summer Olympics, which Japan is determined to host despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

With the number of hospitalized patients close to record-high levels, along with a slow vaccine rollout, more people in Japan are feeling uneasy about the prospect of carrying out the world’s biggest sports event in just 10 weeks.

The rally was originally planned as a protest to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s cancelled May 17-18 visit to Japan.

“Medical workers in Japan are all exhausted, and there is no guarantee that the Olympics could be held safely,” Keiko Nakamori, a 65-year-old protester, said outside Shimbashi station.

A survey published Monday by the Asahi newspaper showed more than 80% of 1,527 respondents said the Olympic Games should be canceled or further postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate after a person is shot at Sleepy Hollow Park.
Vigil for murder victim turns deadly as two people shot at Sleepy Hollow Park
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.
Three people hurt after shooting at Toledo bar
The bar saw its third shooting since March 2020 on Sunday morning.
Nightclub denounces parking lot violence

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges