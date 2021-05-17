Authorities searching for driver involved in serious crash in Sandusky County

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for the driver of an SUV that crashed into a house and left the passenger seriously injured Sunday night in Sandusky county.

An SUV traveling west on County Road 201 went off the right side of the roadway, just west of Tiffin Road, around 10:20 p.m. The vehicle drove through a field and a residence in the 100 block of County Rd. 201, along with two parked vehicles.

The passenger in the SUV, Mellisa Lopez, 45, of Tiffin, was partially ejected from the vehicle through the windshield. She was taken to a hospital in Toledo by Life Flight.

The driver left the scene prior to authorities arriving on the scene, and his identity is still unknown. It is suspected he sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it appears as though neither occupant was wearing their safety belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.