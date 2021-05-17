Traffic
Man admits to robbing Dollar General, Family Dollar stores on back-to-back days

James Roberts is accused of robbing Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Toledo on...
James Roberts is accused of robbing Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Toledo on back-to-back days, May 16 and 17.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been arrested after authorities say he robbed a Dollar General store on Sunday and a Family Dollar store on Monday.

James Roberts, 34, faces two charges of breaking and entering, charges he admitted to in interviews with police. Roberts is accused of robbing the Family Dollar at 3020 Cherry and the Dollar General at 3136 Lagrange.

According to court documents, Roberts forced open a window of the Dollar General with a crowbar and stole cigarettes.

At the Family Dollar, Roberts allegedly broke a front window with a rock and stole multiple items, including a white foam cooler and 12 packs of clothing. He was taken into custody with the stolen items in his possession.

Bond was set for James at $20,000. He will have a preliminary hearing on May 26.

