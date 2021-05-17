Bond set for man charged after allegedly beating, choking woman in basement

Traffic
Timothy Printke is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping after allegedly holding a...
Timothy Printke is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will in a Toledo basement.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Toledo man is being charged with kidnapping and felonious assault after he allegedly held the mother of his children against her will and threatened to kill her.

Timothy Printke II appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday morning, where his total bond was set at $1.5 million. If he posts bond, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and will be placed on electronic monitoring as a high risk.

According to court documents, Printke held the victim hostage in a basement of a home in the 1700 block of Grand on Sunday.

Printke allegedly beat her and burned her with a torch and lit cigarettes, choked her to the point of near unconsciousness, and put a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her. When the victim fled, he allegedly dragged her back into the house by her hair.

The case will be continued on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

