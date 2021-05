TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Byrneport at the Byrneport Apartments.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. According to Toledo Police, one male was shot and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at the Byrneport Apartments on Monday, May 17. (WTVG)

There are no additional details currently available.

