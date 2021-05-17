Traffic
Mask requirements remain sporadic over vaccination concerns

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a lot easier to know where masks are required these days - schools, nursing homes and health care.

With Ohio now joining other states in dropping its state-wide mask mandate, stores and businesses are now put in the position of enforcing their own mask policies.

Kroger stores are keeping mask requirements in place for employees and customers.

Target, Costco, and Walmart are dropping their mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers.

This however relies on people to honestly represent their vaccination status.

As a result, some businesses have decided for now to keep their mask policies in place.

Michelle White is the manager of the Hallmark Store in Sylvania and says “We feel that it’s best for the store. We have a lot of things in store that it’s a gift shop. So they come here they look at things, they touch things.”

Down the way at the Sandal Nail Salon, masks are no longer required for customers but they are strongly encouraged. Amanda Hernandez-Casiano is one of the store managers and says “COVID is not 100% out of our area or our country so we want to keep our customers and the public safe.” The salon employees will continue to wear their masks and the protective plexiglass shields will stay in place.

Bottom line, keep your mask handy if you’re going into a business so you can adjust according to the establishment’s policy.

