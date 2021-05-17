Traffic
May 17th Weather Forecast

Isolated Showers Early Week, Turning Hot Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to middle 70s. An isolated shower is possible southwest of Toledo. Tuesday will bring highs in the mid to upper 70s with an isolated shower possible. There is another chance of a shower or storm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Highs are expected to be around 90 for this weekend. There is a slim chance of a shower on Sunday. There is a better chance of storms next Monday.

