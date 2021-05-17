Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Nightclub denounces parking lot violence

By Kayla Molander
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “It just seems like parking lots are a hot bed for violence,” says Tracy Haynes, manager at The Spotlight Lounge in Toledo.

He has security measures in place to keep his patrons safe. He institutes a dress code, has security cameras, and keeps an eye on the parking lot.

“Whenever we feel like it’s getting kinda rowdy out there, we probe it. And if you’re not on the inside, we do not let anybody hang out on the outside,” says Haynes.

But two men were gunned down in the parking lot early Sunday morning. Armonte Rodgers died from his injuries.

“A group of guys pulled up the in the parking lot... and before we could even make it to the door, we heard shooting... it really happened that fast. There was nothing we could do,” says Haynes.

This is the third shooting in the bar’s parking lot since March 2020. The community is sick of the violence.

Blair Johnson goes to the Spotlight regularly and was there at the time of the shooting.

“I just don’t want the bar to take the punishment for this because of a few knuckle heads. That’s the best way I can describe those guys,” he says.

“I just see a lot of clubs getting bad raps over things that aren’t their fault,” says Haynes.

But in a city that just saw a year with its highest number of homicides ever, both men agree there’s only so much one bar can do.

“The city as a whole has a lot of trauma. The city needs some therapy,” says Johnson.

“Outside of the bar business, there’s something going on in our city that a conversation needs to be had and it needs to be stopped,” says Haynes.

Toledo Police are still investigating this incident and have not named any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate after a person is shot at Sleepy Hollow Park.
Vigil for murder victim turns deadly as two people shot at Sleepy Hollow Park
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.
Three people hurt after shooting at Toledo bar

Latest News

Country superstar Justin Moore will perform at Centennial Terrace on Sept. 16.
The Beach Boys, Justin Moore added to Centennial Terrace concert lineup
The state will no longer pull from voter rolls to determine who wins one of five $1 million...
Ohioans will need to opt-in to vaccine lottery
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at the Byrneport Apartments on Monday, May 17.
Man taken to hospital after shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery will be opt-in only, voter rolls won’t be used
New tax laws, tax credits and confusion on unemployment
As filing day arrives new tax laws, tax credits and confusion on unemployment