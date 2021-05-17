Nightclub denounces parking lot violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “It just seems like parking lots are a hot bed for violence,” says Tracy Haynes, manager at The Spotlight Lounge in Toledo.

He has security measures in place to keep his patrons safe. He institutes a dress code, has security cameras, and keeps an eye on the parking lot.

“Whenever we feel like it’s getting kinda rowdy out there, we probe it. And if you’re not on the inside, we do not let anybody hang out on the outside,” says Haynes.

But two men were gunned down in the parking lot early Sunday morning. Armonte Rodgers died from his injuries.

“A group of guys pulled up the in the parking lot... and before we could even make it to the door, we heard shooting... it really happened that fast. There was nothing we could do,” says Haynes.

This is the third shooting in the bar’s parking lot since March 2020. The community is sick of the violence.

Blair Johnson goes to the Spotlight regularly and was there at the time of the shooting.

“I just don’t want the bar to take the punishment for this because of a few knuckle heads. That’s the best way I can describe those guys,” he says.

“I just see a lot of clubs getting bad raps over things that aren’t their fault,” says Haynes.

But in a city that just saw a year with its highest number of homicides ever, both men agree there’s only so much one bar can do.

“The city as a whole has a lot of trauma. The city needs some therapy,” says Johnson.

“Outside of the bar business, there’s something going on in our city that a conversation needs to be had and it needs to be stopped,” says Haynes.

Toledo Police are still investigating this incident and have not named any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.