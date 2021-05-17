Traffic
No one injured during Airport Hwy. armed robbery

No one was injured after a gun was fired during an armed robery Sunday, May 16 on Airport Hwy.
No one was injured after a gun was fired during an armed robery Sunday, May 16 on Airport Hwy.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured during an armed robbery around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Airport Hwy.

According to police, a suspect broke into the house and a fight ensued. The fight continued outside the home, where shots were fired. No one was injured, and a neighboring house was struck by a bullet.

Police have not named a suspect yet.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

