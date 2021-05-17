Ohio targeting those that refuse to return to work after pandemic layoffs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is giving employers a new tool to nudge apprehensive workers back on the job.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that a reporting mechanism had been added to the OhioMeansJobs website for workers who refuse to return to work.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, work requirements were waived for the requirement of collecting unemployment. The move was aimed to protect workers losing out on income because of a government shutdown, and encourage businesses to lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But now, with vaccines widely available to all those of working age, the aim is to get everyone back to work.

“Our unemployment now is down to where we started before the pandemic,” DeWine said. “We’re still paying unemployment, but in another 30 days we’ll no longer pay the additional money. If you have the state and the federal government distorting the market, it’s not going to work.”

When a worker refuses to come back to their job, and the employer reports that issue to the state, the worker’s eligibility for unemployment payments would expire.

And DeWine’s hope is that taking away that incentive to stay unemployed will expedite the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

“We are very focused on getting that person back to work. It’s time to get back to where we were before,” DeWine said. “As far as data goes, I don’t have an empirical study, but look around the state. A lot of businesses only have drive-thrus. You ask the manager why you can’t get in, and he says it’s because he can’t staff it.”

