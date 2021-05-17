Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery will be opt-in only, voter rolls won’t be used

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Vaccinated adults in Ohio who are hoping for their chance at one of five $1 million prizes will have to opt-in to the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery. This update, which came as part of a press conference Monday morning from the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health, changes the eligibility rules for the state’s unique incentive program.

Previously, the plan was to draw names from Ohio’s list of registered voters and match them to a person’s vaccination record. Now, anyone who wants to throw their hat in the ring will have to do it themselves either online (through a website that launches Tuesday) or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Additionally, winners of the lottery will not be able to remain anonymous or to set up a trust to protect their identity. That’s despite Ohio’s standard lottery rules, which allow winners to keep their identity secret.

The first drawing will take place on Wednesday, May 26 and will continue each Wednesday for five weeks. In addition to the adult prizes, kids between the ages of 12-17 will have the same number of chances to win a full ride to a state university or college.

