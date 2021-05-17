Traffic
Vigil for murder victim turns deadly as two people shot at Sleepy Hollow Park

Police confirm at least two people were shot in Sleepy Hollow Park on Sunday evening
By Christina Williams
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday evening at Sleepy Hollow Park.

The call for a person shot came in around 7:45 p.m. at the park off Richards Road.

Police confirmed that two people were shot at the park. 24-year old John Graves was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries. 19-year old Corion Grace was shot in the hand. Grace was then transported to the hospital by a friend.

Police say there was a group of people gathering in the park for a vigil in honor of Armonte Rodgers, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a shooting in the parking lot of the Spotlight Lounge on S. Reynolds Road.

Neighbors who live near Sleepy Hollow say they heard the shots fired. In fact, one couple said they saw the crowd gathering and called police before the shooting to inform them that the group of people was growing and the crowd was rowdy. 13abc noted police at the park shortly before the shooting happened.

People living nearby say they were outside in their backyard when the shots went off and had to run for cover.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

