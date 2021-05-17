Traffic
Tax preparers weigh in on difficulties this season, final tax deadline

New tax laws, tax credits and confusion on unemployment
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday is the final day to file taxes or complete an extension, but accountants say there is still a lot of confusion regarding new tax laws this year.

CPAs from Toledo, Bowling Green, Sandusky, and Defiance said many people think taxes are due at the end of the month, but May 17 is in fact the final day. If you haven’t already filed for your extension, you can go to IRS.GOV and file form 4868 for an automatic extension, but payment is still due today.

Nancy White, a partner at All Pro Taxes in Toledo says business has been up more than 50% with a major increase in extensions.

“It’s extremely busy this year, and I think a part of it is due to the stimulus. People are coming in and filing for multiple years because they won’t get the stimulus checks unless they are current on their tax returns,” Nancy explains. “So I’ve seen as many as 10 years of returns being filed this year. So with all the prior years and our current years, it’s really difficult to keep up this year, a lot of extensions.”

“If they don’t file the extension, they can be subject to a couple penalties. The first penalty is a failure to file penalty. Even if you file late, there’s still a penalty for failure to file on time,” said Leslie DeMarco, partner at Demarco & Associates. “If you have a balance due, then you’re going to get a penalty for failure to pay your taxes. So there’s two penalties that can be involved if you don’t file them.”

People who earned $150,000 or less will not be taxed on the first $10,200 per person of unemployment benefits.

“So if people have already filed and didn’t realize that was exempt from tax, they will get a refund this summer, they don’t have to amend the returns,” Demarco says. “And if we do additional ones, we continue to make sure that first $10,200 is not subject to income tax for individuals.”

The new child tax credit coming in July is also something to keep in mind, but preparers warn that this is an advanced payment on your 2021 return, so if you don’t qualify for it in 2021, you’ll have to pay it back or your refund will be less than it typically is.

