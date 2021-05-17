The Beach Boys, Justin Moore added to Centennial Terrace concert lineup

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The summer concert series at Centennial Terrace got two new acts with The Beach Boys and Justin Moore coming to Sylvania.

The Beach Boys will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 22. Justin Moore will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on September 16.

They join Hotel California (July 16), Styx (Aug. 13), Get the Led Out (Aug. 21), and Kip Moore (Aug. 28).

Tickets for The Beach Boys and Justin Moore shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

