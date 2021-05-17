Traffic
The Beach Boys, Justin Moore added to Centennial Terrace concert lineup

Country superstar Justin Moore will perform at Centennial Terrace on Sept. 16.
Country superstar Justin Moore will perform at Centennial Terrace on Sept. 16.(Charlotte Motor Speedway)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The summer concert series at Centennial Terrace got two new acts with The Beach Boys and Justin Moore coming to Sylvania.

The Beach Boys will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 22. Justin Moore will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on September 16.

They join Hotel California (July 16), Styx (Aug. 13), Get the Led Out (Aug. 21), and Kip Moore (Aug. 28).

Tickets for The Beach Boys and Justin Moore shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

