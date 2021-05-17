Twin brothers lead the top of their class at Bowsher High School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - David and Dylan Hershey are graduating from Bowsher High School at the top of their class.

Dylan is the valedictorian and David is the salutatorian.

Four years ago the Hershey twins decided to go Bowsher High School, a meaningful place to their dad.

Keith Hershey has taught math there for 29 years.

“It makes me proud as a dad, as a teacher, that they were able to come to my school and make a big impact,” said Keith Hershey, the father of the boys and a math teacher at the school for the past 29 years.

Having dad there in class and at home for their statistics and calculus homework was a perk.

“There have been kids that were like ‘your dad is a tough teacher’,” Dylan said. “It’s been fun to experience it ourselves and to have him here to see us grow the past four years and encourage us to take extracurriculars that he knows about since he has been here for so long.”

The Hershey twins are far from competitive - they love to support each other.

“It’s a good thing, not always a fun thing,” David said. “It is good to have that person pushing you to be your best.”

That support will be there in college as well. The two will once again follow in their dad’s footsteps, heading to the University of Toledo on academic scholarship, where they’ll share a dorm room.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.