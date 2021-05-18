After spending 47 days in the ICU due to COVID, Toledo man pleads for the public to get vaccinated

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 50-year-old Maynard Porter is a very active member of the Toledo Community.

He’s a popular high school basketball referee and sits on the parks and recreation board.

On November 30, Maynard Porter was hospitalized with COVID and ended up spending 47 days in the ICU at Flower Hospital on a ventilator.

Porter says the days were a blur. “I don’t remember anything until my daughter woke me up on my 50th birthday December 27th crying and singing happy birthday to me.”

Porter did end up having to get a tracheotomy to help him breathe when he was in the hospital. And he has since suffered a complication where the trachea starts to thicken up with scar tissue. So doctors had to go in to fix the issue which could have been life-threatening.

Maynard is now on the very long road to recovery, hoping the lung damage is not permanent. “We’re hoping that this isn’t long-term and that I can get back to working in the community doing the things that I love so much.”

And Porter says he wants to share a life-saving message with everyone so that don’t have to go through what he is. “I would implore you to get our community back, to get our state back to get our world back, please consider getting a vaccination.”

