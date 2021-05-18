Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

AP source: NTSB chairman to step down at end of June

In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt...
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt testifies before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on 'Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX' on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Associated Press has learned that Sumwalkt will step down from his position at the end of June.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board will step down from his position at the end of June, and the Biden administration is expected to nominate a fellow board member to replace him, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Robert Sumwalt, who has served as chairman of the board since 2017, is expected to step down on June 30, according to an internal communication obtained by the AP. The former commercial pilot and commercial aviation executive had served in various positions on the board, beginning in 2006.

The federal agency is charged by Congress to conduct independent probes of transportation accidents and can make urgent or longer-term safety recommendations to address issues discovered during an investigation.

Sumwalt is expected to be replaced by Jennifer Homendy, a board member who served as the agency’s public face in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, the person familiar with the matter told the AP. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Homendy, whose nomination would be subject to congressional approval, has served as a board member since 2018. She had previously worked as a staff director for a House subcommittee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio targeting those that refuse to return to work after pandemic layoffs
Toledo Police investigate after a person is shot at Sleepy Hollow Park.
Vigil for murder victim turns deadly as two people shot at Sleepy Hollow Park
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery will be opt-in only, voter rolls won’t be used
Timothy Printke is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping after allegedly holding a...
Bond set for man charged after allegedly beating, choking woman in basement
The bar saw its third shooting since March 2020 on Sunday morning.
Nightclub denounces parking lot violence

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
A crack on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River was missed because the inspector failed...
Bridge inspector who previously missed I-40 bridge crack fired
Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Israeli police: 2 killed in strike launched from Gaza
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions