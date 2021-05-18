Traffic
Defiance woman dies in Putnam County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports more traffic fatalities so far this year compared to last year during the same time period.(WOIO)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old Defiance woman is dead after she was involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Putnam County.

Cindel Fenter was traveling south on County Road 22 around 4 p.m. when she drove her SUV off the right side of the road. She came back onto the road and drove off the left side, where she struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Fenter was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Two children, ages 3 and 1, were passengers. They were properly secured in child safety seats, and they suffered only minor injuries.

