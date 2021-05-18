Defiance woman dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old Defiance woman is dead after she was involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Putnam County.

Cindel Fenter was traveling south on County Road 22 around 4 p.m. when she drove her SUV off the right side of the road. She came back onto the road and drove off the left side, where she struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Fenter was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Two children, ages 3 and 1, were passengers. They were properly secured in child safety seats, and they suffered only minor injuries.

