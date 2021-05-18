Major renovations made inside and out at the storied Inverness Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup will shine an international spotlight on our city and the historic club that’s hosting the tournament.

Inverness has been the site of some of the biggest championships in golf, and as the club gets ready for the latest round, there are a lot of updates to show off inside the clubhouse.

The Inverness Club has been a part of the local landscape for more than a century, and it’s known throughout the world for hosting some of the most prestigious championships in the sport of golf.

Jerry Lemieux is a former President of Inverness.

“The club was formed in 1903. You’re standing in the third clubhouse, the first two burned down. This was built in 1917 just before we hosted the first major championship here, the 1920 U.S.Open.”

The club is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so keeping up with the times while paying homage to the club’s storied history is a delicate balancing act. The changes were made for the members, but they will certainly be enjoyed by everyone who attends tournaments or events at the club. Lemieux was excited to help write the club’s next chapter. He was a big part of the renovation projects.

“This club has great bones. However, just like all old buildings, you have to constantly invest time and money to keep them up. I look at all the things in this room from the 1920 U.S. Open, and I think about how fortunate I am that the founding members had the foresight to leave us this. I am humbled and proud to have been a part of this effort. It was a fabulous opportunity, and I learned a lot about things I didn’t know.”

Inverness has hosted 12 major golf championships, The Solheim Cup will be the 13th. There are several places in the clubhouse that have been renovated from top to bottom like a popular pub. Other new rooms were added in under-utilized spaces including a cocktail lounge and a private dining room.

One of the most interesting parts of the inside renovations at Inverness involves something from the outside. Some of the trees that had to be cut down during course renovations were repurposed, and the wood can now found in a lot of places in the clubhouse.

“The black walnut trees we had to remove are now a big part of the interior of the clubhouse. All the wood paneling used in several rooms as well as the frames for the championship pictures, and a few tables is from those trees. black walnut is hard to come by, so we were glad to be able to use it. It makes everything shine, and it gives us a neat story to tell that connects the inside to the outside.”

Lemieux and all those who have been a part of the renovations to the clubhouse and the course are proud to help tee up the historic club for it’s next century.

“There will be more championships played here over the years, and more chances for people from around the golf world and the world in general to experience how really great Toledo is.”

Inverness is the only club to have hosted the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Senior Open, and U.S. Junior Amateur championships. The Solheim Cup will be played at the club this September.

