Man admits to stabbing father’s face, neck in north Toledo attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after he admitted to stabbing his father multiple times in the face and neck on Monday afternoon in north Toledo.

Nick Mullins was arrested and charged with felonious assault. His bond was set at $50,000 during a court appearance on Tuesday.

The crime happened around 1:49 p.m. in the 400 block of Cincinnati. Mullins was stopped a short time later on Summit St. with significant cuts to his hands and fingers. He also had two knives in his possession.

According to court documents, Mullins admitted to the offense.

He will have his preliminary hearing on May 26.

