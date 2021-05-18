Man in serious condition after shooting at Oak Hill Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 3700 block of Hill Avenue at the Oak Hill Apartments.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. According to Toledo Police, one male was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities may have a lead on potential suspects but are still in the process of talking to witnesses.

