Man in serious condition after shooting at Oak Hill Apartments

Toledo Police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m Monday.
One man was found shot on the 3700 block of Hill Avenue on Monday night, according to Toledo...
One man was found shot on the 3700 block of Hill Avenue on Monday night, according to Toledo Police.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 3700 block of Hill Avenue at the Oak Hill Apartments.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. According to Toledo Police, one male was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities may have a lead on potential suspects but are still in the process of talking to witnesses.

