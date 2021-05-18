Maternal mortality on the rise, high blood pressure causing cardiovascular disease and strokes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maternal mortality rates are a crisis in the US and a major cause revolves around cardiovascular issues. Physicians at Mercy Health St. Vincent’s say maternal mortality is now up by 140%, and pregnant women are facing this threat which starts with high blood pressure.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is one of the leading causes of death in pregnant women. The good news, though, is that 80% of strokes can be prevented by making lifestyle changes to lower high blood pressure. Recent studies also show that Black women and older women are at a higher chance of developing high blood pressure, leading to problems during pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause that can lead to death.

“The maternal mortality rate is much higher in Black women, and we do find that Black women do have a higher rate of hypertension or preeclampsia or blood pressure elevation during pregnancy as well,” said Dr. Alicia Huckaby. “So those women are at a particularly high risk and need to be managed very closely by their physician throughout their pregnancy and postpartum.”

Carolyn Smith developed preeclampsia in both her pregnancies and was scared she wasn’t going to make it.

“It really was a very scary experience for me,” Smith said. “I couldn’t talk. I was shaking. I was scared to think about just not making it and not being able to see my son in the hospital. We were about to leave and it’s like, Who else could I call or anything? I was focused more on my son than myself, but I was focused on myself because I was scared that I wasn’t going to make it.”

WAYS TO PREVENT HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE & STROKE

Living an overall healthy lifestyle leading up to and during pregnancy

Not smoking

Maintaining a healthy weight, diet, exercise

Keeping pre-natal appointments, seeing OBGYN or mid-wife

Getting prenatal care for doctors to watch during pregnancy and postpartum

Dr. Huckaby stresses the importance of maintaining these habits because if a woman develops preeclampsia, it increases a woman’s chances of eventually dying of cardiovascular disease later in life by 75%. For more information on this issue, you can visit www.heart.org.

