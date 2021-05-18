Traffic
One person dies in Henry County fire

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a Monday morning fire in Henry County. Crews have been on the scene of a house fire in Malinta in Henry County since around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Henry County Sheriff confirmed it is an occupied residence on County Rd. H between County Rd. 11 and County Rd. 12.

Napoleon Fire confirmed it sent an ambulance to the scene. There were no other details available.

