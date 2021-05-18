Third community town hall meeting on gun violence coming up Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third community town hall meeting on gun violence will be held Saturday afternoon at Waite High School.

The third installment will get the community involved with the city to come up with best practices in gun violence prevention.

It will be held from 2-4 p.m. The public may participate virtually or in person. Registration is required for both in-person or virtual attendance.

Register for in-person attendance at this link. Register for virtual attendance at this link.

