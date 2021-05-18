Toledo advocate against gun violence laments recent shootings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo had a spike in violence this past weekend. In a matter of hours there were half a dozen people shot. Two people died from their injuries and their deaths are considered homicides.

JoJuan Armour was hired by the city of Toledo to lead the Mayor’s initiative to combat gun violence. The idea is to create a sustainable program that reduces the number of crimes involving guns. Last year, the city had a record 61 homicides. In 2019, there were 38 homicides. So far this year, there have been 22 homicides in the city of Toledo.

Armour says the recent violence shows that some of the people on the streets have “no regard for life.” Armour has been on the job for 3 months and has hosted 2 town halls. The second town hall was just hours before the violence started in the city. He says the idea isn’t an immediate fix that doesn’t last. He explains putting a plan in place that works, takes time. The first step is happening now, holding community conversations to see what people want and what problems they are seeing in their neighborhoods. Next, Armour plans to put stakeholders in each community together to come up with a plan and then step three is implementation.

In the meantime, Armour says he doesn’t subscribe to the notion that it will get worse before it gets better but does acknowledge, as temperatures rise violence tends to increase. He says his plan is to keep moving forward and patch things were he can. Right now, he is still a one-man operation. The city of Toledo plans on posting job openings this week for four positions linked to the initiative to combat gun violence, including 1 case manager and 3 violence interrupters.

Those people will go into the neighborhoods and help bridge the gap between police, encouraging those involved in the streets to find another way and show respect to innocent people in the middle of the violence.

