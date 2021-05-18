Unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio paid out more than $2.1 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims and overpayments since March 2020, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services announced Monday.

According to state unemployment officials, from March 2020 to March 2021, fraud claims made up $462 million, while overpayments totaled $1.6 billion.

Ohio paid out more than $2.1 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims and overpayments. (Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services)

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, Ohio borrowed $1.5 billion from the government after the state ran out of money last summer.

Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that the extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits will expire on June 26, 2021.

“What is clear is workers are no longer out of work because of the pandemic shutdown,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Interim Director Matt Damschroder. “The federal assistance, the extra $300 a week, is now discouraging some people from returning to work. That assistance has always been intended to be temporary.”

The state reports fraud to the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.