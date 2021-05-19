Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub

The child was last listed in stable condition
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are investigating after a 3-month-old child was found unresponsive in a bathtub in a Fostoria mobile home.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Tuesday for the child, who was reportedly barely breathing after being discovered face down in the water.

Emergency personnel transported the child from the Poplar Village Mobile Home Park on W. Axline St. to a Fostoria hospital, and the child was subsequently Life Flighted to a Toledo hospital. The child was last reported in stable condition.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Crime Scene Unit were called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen dies in Henry County fire on May 18
One person dies in Henry County fire
Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can...
Health leaders hail Vax-a-Million lottery as success even before its launch
Ohio targeting those that refuse to return to work after pandemic layoffs
One man was found shot on the 3700 block of Hill Avenue on Monday night, according to Toledo...
Man in serious condition after shooting at Oak Hill Apartments
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery registration website now active

Latest News

BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
BGSU HAZING: 7 set for arraignment Wednesday
City of Toledo hosting youth job fair
Lakeith Williams is wanted by the US Marshals and Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
US Marshals asking for public’s help locating wanted felon in Toledo
Skyline of Toledo, Ohio.
ConnecToledo looking for volunteers to help plant flowers
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Toledo woman dies in Sandusky County crash