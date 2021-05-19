3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are investigating after a 3-month-old child was found unresponsive in a bathtub in a Fostoria mobile home.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Tuesday for the child, who was reportedly barely breathing after being discovered face down in the water.

Emergency personnel transported the child from the Poplar Village Mobile Home Park on W. Axline St. to a Fostoria hospital, and the child was subsequently Life Flighted to a Toledo hospital. The child was last reported in stable condition.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Crime Scene Unit were called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

