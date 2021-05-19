Traffic
Ability Center helps mother living with cerebral palsy afford college

The Ability Center is helping people achieve their dreams through higher education.
By Kristian Brown
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ability Center is helping people achieve their dreams through higher education.

Today the Ability Center awarded multiple people with college scholarships.

Perri Garner was one of the scholarship recipients. Perri is a single mom of three who has cerebral palsy.

She is also a stroke survivor, and now a Pharmacy major at the University of Toledo.

Today the Ability Center held a scholarship luncheon at the Belmont Country Club to recognize this year’s scholarship recipients.

Funds for the scholarship were raised by the Auxiliary at an annual style show in 2019.

