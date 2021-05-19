Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bus driver shortage ends year early for a school in Kentucky

By WDRB staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Some students in Kentucky are getting an unexpected early start on summer break.

The LaRue County School Board voted Monday to end the year four days early because of a shortage of bus drivers.

For 16-year-old Audrey Engle, the coronavirus has already made it a strange junior year.

“It’s been a lot of transitioning between on the computer to in person to actually seeing people and then to not seeing people whatsoever,” she said.

Now comes word that this year is getting cut short.

“I found out yesterday and I was completely surprised,” Audrey said.

The school lost nearly a quarter of its bus drivers.

“We have just had issues with having enough bus drivers for a while now,” said David Raleigh, LaRue County Schools Superintendent.

Raleigh says the bus fleet has been hit with sudden resignations, illnesses and retirements.

“It just seems like it hit us at once where we’re just losing a lot of drivers,” he said.

Raleigh says the district is limping through this week with double routes and emergency subs.

“The concern was if we lose another driver - what will we do next week?” he said.

Raleigh says he will spend the summer recruiting, hiring and training new drivers. There will be incentives but filling the jobs will not be easy.

“It’s not necessarily a pay thing. It’s just there’s not enough folks out there that want to do this job,” he said.

The school system has banked enough instructional hours to be able to shut down early.

Tuesday was already a scheduled day off for students. They will return Wednesday and finish Friday.

“I feel like our board made a decision that’s in the best interest of our students and staff and families,” the superintendent said.

Copyright 2021 WDRB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
On the first day the drawing’s registration page opened, it already had 25 million page views...
Ohio Vax-a-Million registration page gets 25 million views on first day

Latest News

Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
McComb Village Council votes on future of K9
The woman was tackled to the ground, reportedly suffering a broken arm and dislocated shoulder,...
Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia
Ohio lawmakers continue to hear competing testimonies about their latest effort to legalize...
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden and Netanyahu face first rough test of relationship