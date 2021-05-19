Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A deputy in Virginia is being praised for his actions that saved a woman trapped underneath an overturned car.

Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 7 to a call reporting an overturned car with entrapment, according to the office’s Facebook post.

When he arrived at the scene, he was informed the driver of the car was trapped and couldn’t breathe. Inside the car, Holt discovered the woman’s head was pinned underneath the sunroof.

In Holt’s body camera footage, a child is seen in the car pleading for him to save his mom.

Holt then went into “overdrive,” according to the sheriff’s office, fearing the woman may die in front of her panicked child.

“Through sheer will and determination” he lifted the car enough for the woman’s head to be moved from underneath the vehicle and out of danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, this isn’t the first time Holt has been recognized for a heroic act. Holt recently received accolades for saving two people during a burning house in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
On the first day the drawing’s registration page opened, it already had 25 million page views...
Ohio Vax-a-Million registration page gets 25 million views on first day

Latest News

Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
McComb Village Council votes on future of K9
The woman was tackled to the ground, reportedly suffering a broken arm and dislocated shoulder,...
Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia
Ohio lawmakers continue to hear competing testimonies about their latest effort to legalize...
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden and Netanyahu face first rough test of relationship