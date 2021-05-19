Traffic
Child care centers need staff as demand for services increases

With summer approaching and some parents returning to the office child care needs are spiking
Child care facilities are in need of staff as the demand for help from families rises.
By Christina Williams
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - As pandemic restrictions ease, some companies are preparing to bring employees back into the office. That change, coupled with schools preparing to let out for the summer, is creating an issue. There is an increased need for childcare but many facilities are struggling to find staff.

With fewer employees, due to state-mandated ratios, that can impact how many children can enroll in child care. The Children’s Discovery Center has five locations throughout Northwest Ohio. The company, like so many other businesses, is looking for employees. Right now, multiple facilities have waitlists and plans are in the works to offer summer camps for school-aged children, while other parents are already making plans for fall.

The return to work is creating challenges for many families who have balances working from home and childcare, virtual learning, and activities all under one roof. At the Waterville location of the Children’s Discovery Center, they are hiring. Right now, many employees are working overtime to meet the demand of the families they serve, and as school ends the number of people wanting services increases.

“Our school-age program increases so we are looking for summer camp teachers, and with people heading back to work so parents are back to work and we are looking for more staffing for 6 months to 5-year-olds,” says Lisa Hornyak, the administrator of the CDC Waterville.

Right now, all of the facilities have open positions and it’s a similar situation for many childcare facilities across the area. Hornyak is hopeful that as college students return and some people continue the search for jobs, staffing will be back to full capacity soon.

The additional $300 in unemployment benefits for those in Ohio is ending June 26th.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

