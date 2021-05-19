City of Toledo dropping mask ordinance on June 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has opted to follow CDC and Ohio guidelines, and will lift its mask requirement on June 2, it was announced Wednesday.

Toledo’s mask mandate, which took effect July 14, 2020, will be voluntary as of June 2 to mirror the guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We strongly recommend that masks continue to be worn while traveling on planes, trains, buses, and while in transportation hubs,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Residents who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask until June 2 any time they are indoors, as well as anytime they are outdoors and cannot be socially distanced, or when they are in specifically designated areas like airplanes, buses, and health care settings.

