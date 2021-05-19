City of Toledo hosting youth job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A free youth job fair is being held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Ottawa Park Liz Pearson Shelter House. The City of Toledo Human Relations Commission is hosting the Youth Job and Career Fair. It’s open to the public.

Residents will learn about summer job opportunities, interviewing tips, money management, trades and apprenticeships, career advice, and summer enrichment.

Food and activities will be available. Facial coverings and social distancing are required.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.