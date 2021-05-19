Community rallies to support Toledo Olympian after devastating fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a rollercoaster of a few days for Toledo native O’Shae Jones. A devastating house fire left the 23-year-old Jones with almost nothing, but then just days later, the competitive athlete received word she made the USA Olympic Boxing team and will be heading to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Toledo community has since come together to help support her comeback from the tragic event. It was just a few short weeks ago that Jones and her boyfriend woke up to neighbors pounding on their front door around 11 p.m. A fire started in the attic, and they scrambled to get out alive.

Jones said between the fire and water damage, she lost nearly 60% of her home and almost all of her boxing and athletic gear, totaling more than $10,000 in just the gear alone. Jones set up a GoFundMe fundraising page not thinking anything of it. Within 5 hours, she had raised thousands of dollars.

“It’s just devastating to me that, you know, I work so hard for myself and I was never given any handouts or anything, but I feel like everything happens for a reason,” Jones said. “Having the community support was very shocking to me because when I post my stuff on Facebook, I don’t get a lot of shares, I don’t get a lot of likes, I don’t think a lot of people even notice me. I know I inspire a lot of people, but I didn’t know it would be this big.”

Jones spends 8 hours a day, 6 days a week in the boxing ring, and has been training for more than ten years with her brothers and father. This will be her first Olympic Games, and she says from this tragic year for the world, this will be an Olympics we’ll never forget.

“I feel like this next Olympics is going to be a different Olympics,” Jones said. “I think it’s going to mean so much more to all of the boxers and their families because they know we’ve been quarantining, they know we’ve been working out with masks on, can’t breathe, almost about to pass out. But we made it and we’re finally here, so I feel like this Olympics is going to mean the most.”

For more information on the house fire and if you’d like to support Jones, go to her fundraising page.

