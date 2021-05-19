ConnecToledo looking for volunteers to help plant flowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ConnecToledo is looking for volunteers to help plant flowers in 60 new planters placed in the historic Central Business District in downtown Toledo.

The volunteers are needed from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, June 4. If rain is forecast for that day, the planting will happen a day earlier, on Thursday, June 3.

Anyone interested should contact Betsy Ujvagi via email at bujvagi@connectoledo.org, or by phone at 419-249-5494.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.