ConnecToledo looking for volunteers to help plant flowers
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ConnecToledo is looking for volunteers to help plant flowers in 60 new planters placed in the historic Central Business District in downtown Toledo.
The volunteers are needed from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, June 4. If rain is forecast for that day, the planting will happen a day earlier, on Thursday, June 3.
Anyone interested should contact Betsy Ujvagi via email at bujvagi@connectoledo.org, or by phone at 419-249-5494.
