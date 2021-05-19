Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

First responders work through emergency exercise at airport

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of first responders were at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday for a full-scale emergency training exercise. Members of several local fire departments, including the 180th Air National Guard and hospitals, took part in the drill.

In the scenario, a plane crashed near the runway, with 50 passengers on board. First responders had to put out the flames, treat the survivors, and rescue trapped passengers.

And it wasn’t just smoke and fire that added to the realism -- several volunteers played the role of victims.

The goal was to improve first responders’ response time should an emergency like this ever happen.

“Nothing is more important than protecting the passengers that come in and out of this airport on a regular basis, so anything we can do, any second we can save, any corner we can cut to make the response better we are going to find that efficiency and make it the safest place to fly out of,”  said Brian Rozick, with the 180th Fire Department.

The airport has this emergency training every three years.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen dies in Henry County fire on May 18
One person dies in Henry County fire
Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can...
Health leaders hail Vax-a-Million lottery as success even before its launch
Ohio targeting those that refuse to return to work after pandemic layoffs
One man was found shot on the 3700 block of Hill Avenue on Monday night, according to Toledo...
Man in serious condition after shooting at Oak Hill Apartments
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery registration website now active

Latest News

BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
BGSU HAZING: 7 set for arraignment Wednesday
City of Toledo hosting youth job fair
Lakeith Williams is wanted by the US Marshals and Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
US Marshals asking for public’s help locating wanted felon in Toledo
Skyline of Toledo, Ohio.
ConnecToledo looking for volunteers to help plant flowers
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Toledo woman dies in Sandusky County crash