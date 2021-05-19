First responders work through emergency exercise at airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of first responders were at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday for a full-scale emergency training exercise. Members of several local fire departments, including the 180th Air National Guard and hospitals, took part in the drill.

In the scenario, a plane crashed near the runway, with 50 passengers on board. First responders had to put out the flames, treat the survivors, and rescue trapped passengers.

And it wasn’t just smoke and fire that added to the realism -- several volunteers played the role of victims.

The goal was to improve first responders’ response time should an emergency like this ever happen.

“Nothing is more important than protecting the passengers that come in and out of this airport on a regular basis, so anything we can do, any second we can save, any corner we can cut to make the response better we are going to find that efficiency and make it the safest place to fly out of,” said Brian Rozick, with the 180th Fire Department.

The airport has this emergency training every three years.

