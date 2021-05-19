Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop

By WEAR Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) - An 11-year-old Florida girl was alone at a school bus stop when a man tried to grab her and get her into his van. Surveillance video shows she fought and was able to get free.

Jared Stanga, 30, has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday after investigators tied him to an incident earlier that day at a school bus stop.

Video shows an 11-year-old girl waiting alone for the school bus Tuesday morning when a man, believed to be Stanga, darts out of a white van and straight for her. Armed with a knife, he wrestled with the girl, trying to carry her to the car.

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. He has a past criminal history, including sexual offenses with a child, according to the sheriff.(Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office, WEAR via CNN)

However, the girl was able to fight Stanga off. She then ran home while the suspect fled the scene in the van.

“She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what his intentions were, but they were not good. So, a life was saved.”

More than 50 deputies scoured the neighborhood, and within eight hours, Simmons announced Stanga had been arrested. The sheriff says the tag number on the van led deputies to a home where they found both the suspect and the van.

Stanga allegedly had blue slime stuck on his clothes and body, slime which the 11-year-old girl had been playing with at the time of the attempted kidnapping.

The sheriff says the van’s bumper, which was originally described as silver, had fresh black paint.

“You saw the blue goo, the slime, that’s on the suspect that the victim had. You’re not kidding anyone. We know you’re an animal, and we also know you’re under arrest,” Simmons said.

Simmons says Stanga has a past criminal history, including sexual offenses with a child.

This may not have been the suspect’s first attempt to kidnap the 11-year-old girl.

The victim says the same man approached her at the bus stop two weeks ago and made her feel uncomfortable. She reported the incident to her school, and the principal alerted her parents. The girl’s mother says, prior to Tuesday, she walked her daughter to the bus stop every day following the first encounter.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen dies in Henry County fire on May 18
One person dies in Henry County fire
Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can...
Health leaders hail Vax-a-Million lottery as success even before its launch
Ohio targeting those that refuse to return to work after pandemic layoffs
One man was found shot on the 3700 block of Hill Avenue on Monday night, according to Toledo...
Man in serious condition after shooting at Oak Hill Apartments
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery registration website now active

Latest News

CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
COVID case rates cause cautious optimism
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rails against the House GOP for their efforts to...
Schumer slams Republicans over Jan. 6 commission opposition