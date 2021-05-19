Traffic
How long will the COVID vaccine last?

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As more and more people get vaccinated, businesses are opening back up, employees are returning to work.

Events and festivals are planning to forge ahead.

The question becomes how long will this last?

The COVID vaccine is reported to last a solid six months at this point, because that’s how long the vaccine has been available through clinical trials.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are continuing to study the longevity of the vaccine.

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says “Both those companies are testing again and trying to determine what level immunity is retained. As far out as 6 months at this point and what we’re seeing is that the same level of immunity is retained at 6 months.”

Dr. Kaminski says it’s reasonable to expect we may need a booster shot as the virus continues to mutate. “We produce different antibodies against the variants than we do against the original strains. And both companies, Moderna and Pfizer, are looking at engineering the booster vaccines against these variants.”

The most commonly published date for a booster shot to be released is at the 12-month mark.

