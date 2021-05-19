Traffic
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kroger will no longer require customers that are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to wear a mask in stores starting Thursday.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the grocery chain said it was following CDC recommendations in lifting mask protocol for those that have received full doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

State and local mandates will still be followed.

Workers that are not vaccinated and those serving in the pharmacy and clinic locations will continue to wear a mask, and all non-vaccinated customers are requested to wear one as well.

Those that want to continue to wear a mask are still welcome to do so.

Workers at stores are being offered a $100 payment in exchange for receiving the recommended doses of the vaccine.

