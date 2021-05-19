Legal pot could be coming to Monroe Twp. as soon as August

MONROE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - The approval of an ordinance allowing the sale of recreational marijuana came another step closer Tuesday night, with the Monroe Township Board voting to advance an amended rule that would allow 12 companies to operate in the township.

The board had the option to approve a similar measure at the same meeting, but chose to change the limit of businesses from 15 to 12. There are currently 12 companies that have applied for a permit.

The township has battled over the pot ordinance for several months, after Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational use of marijuana in November, 2020.

A moratorium was put in place while the township developed rules for the burgeoning industry. The board chose to extend that moratorium on the sale of recreational marijuana until August.

Because the ordinance was amended, the township must re-post it, with the plan for a final vote at the next regular board meeting, scheduled for June 15.

