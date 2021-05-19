May 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Friday and Saturday will be around 90 with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday through Tuesday will bring us highs in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and storms possible especially during the afternoon hours. Monday is our best chance of rain overall as a front may stall across the area for part of the day.

