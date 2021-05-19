Traffic
New mask guidelines force school districts to shift on the fly

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While new guidelines are easing mask-wearing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said school districts should stick to wearing masks and other protocols until the school year ends.

But what happens in the summer?

“I think we are just going to have to watch the data,” Washington Local superintendent Kadee Anstadt said. “We are still going to be in close proximity, small quarters, where unvaccinated people should wear masks. Kindergartners, first graders, second will be unvaccinated, so we will probably say if you are in the classroom we will wear a mask, but I am going to hold off until game time.”

In the meantime, Washington Local is doing what it can to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone who wants it. Students ages 12-15 will be able to receive the vaccine from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Whitmer High School. The vaccines are free and it’s open to anyone.

In Maumee, masks will be required to be worn through the end of the school day on June 1. Beginning on June 2, masks will be optional for students and staff in school buildings and on buses.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

